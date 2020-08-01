West Fargo brings back its Street Fair with COVID-19 protocols in place

The event ran from 10 to 7 o'clock

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The West Fargo Street Fair has nearly 50 different vendors selling items like clothing, home decor, sunglasses, as well as food and drinks.

The organizers say a lot of planning took place to make sure it’s a safe environment for everyone attending.

At the entrance, visitors get their temperature checked, as well as are provided a mask if they don’t have one.

The organizers say events like this are a great community building opportunity.

“West Fargo is growing so fast. Especially in downtown West Fargo and so for us, It was really cool to get to see people in the plaza , and you know that is operating and you know to see people using that space and coming out and seeing the amazing vendors, lots of which are from West Fargo,” said Addisen Long with the City of West Fargo.