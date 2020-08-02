“Drive-by farewell” | Pastor says goodbye to congregation amid COVID-19

HILLSBORO, N.D. — It’s a bittersweet farewell, for more reasons than one.

Pastor Julie Johnson has been with Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hillsboro for almost four years.

She’ll be taking on a new venture soon, but with COVID-19 still among us, she could not properly say goodbye to the people she’s served over the years.

Creativity soon struck, and Johnson decided to host a drive-by farewell open house.

Cars lined up one after the other, and with her face mask on, Johnson was able to briefly and safely say goodbye to the families who came out to see her.

Although she’ll miss the people of Hillsboro, Johnson says she’s looking forward to what’s yet to come.

She explains, “I’ll be serving three congregations in Forman, Rutland and Havana. I’ll be there September 1st. I’m going back home. I was baptized, confirmed and ordained in the Forman church, Trinity Lutheran, and so I’ll be serving among people that I know.”

Johnson says although she hasn’t lived there for over 40 years, she’s excited to get back to her hometown.