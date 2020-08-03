North Dakota reports 127 new COVID-19 cases

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 127 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Monday.

Twenty-eight counties report new cases. Stark County reports the most new cases with 21, Burleigh County reports 19 new cases.

Cass County reported 11 new cases while Grand Forks County had 12.

BY THE NUMBERS

324,901 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+4,723 total tests from yesterday)

158,751 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,728 unique individuals from yesterday)

151,966 – Total Negative (+1,603 unique individuals from yesterday)

6,785 – Total Positive (+127 unique individuals from yesterday)

Two cases from Cass County were removed from the total upon clarification of the results from the reporting lab.

2.7% – Daily Positivity Rate**

379 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individual from yesterday)

46 – Currently Hospitalized (-4 individuals from yesterday)

5,590 – Total Recovered (+113 individuals from yesterday)

105 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY