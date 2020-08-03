United Way of Cass-Clay school supply drive needs backpacks

FARGO, ND — The United Way of Cass-Clay is giving it one last effort to meet their goal of 6,000 backpacks for students returning back to school.

The goal is to help students get the school supplies and backpacks they need to really feel confident going into the school year.

The United Way has heard from administrators and parents that younger students doing at home learning will need even more school supplies than in previous years.

“This year, we’ll have a far greater need then prior years. We know that the community is in need and that resources are being requested, and so we believe that our need will be even greater,” United Way of Cass-Clay Community Engagement Director Tiffany McShane said.

They have collected just over 5,100 backpacks and are in need of more supplies and money to reach their goal.

Click here to give online. $20 can help provide a backpack and an entire set of school supplies for a student.

You can drop off donations at the Fargodome by 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug 3.