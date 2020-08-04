LadyBoss Reveals New Name And Future Plans At Their Annual Summit

Over 200 people attended the summit virtually.

FARGO-MOORHEAD – An organization reveals their new brand at their annual summit.

Ladyboss had their virtual summit where they had guest speakers, panel discussions, and virtual networking.

The organization also announced their new name: Ladyboss Midwest

They hope that through their new brand they will be able to connect women in communities beyond Fargo-Moorhead.

One of the Co-founders of Ladyboss Midwest said expanding the network generates more connections, increases momentum and creates more opportunities for women.