MSUM Men’s Basketball “Right Fit” for Fargo Davies Hektner

Part of the Dragons 2021 Class

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Minnesota State-Moorhead men’s basketball has their newest member to the class of 2021 and it comes from just on the other side of the river at Davies with Owen Hektner.

The 6-foot-seven-footer averaged 11.9 points per game in his junior season with the Eagles helping lead them to a 23-2 record and a spot in the state tournament semifinals.

Taking part in MSUM’s elite summer basketball program along with being close to home helped make the decision. The Dragons fit his style of play and loved the treatment he received for the coaching staff.

“I would be a really good fit there,” Hektner said. “I was their number one recruit type deal, at least at my position. I think I’ll fit well with the system. It’s a lot of shooting and running and stretching the floor which I like to shoot and I’m a pretty good shooter I think.”

Hektner plays his final season at Davies this winter and the goal is to bring home a state title.