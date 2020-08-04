ND Governor Burgum to discuss COVID-19 in 3:30 p.m. news conference

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. today to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.

Burgum will be joined by North Dakota University System Chancellor Mark Hagerott and State Board of Higher Education Student Member Erica Solberg.

The state health department reported two deaths on Tuesday, one is a man in his 60’s from Griggs County with underlying health conditions the other is a woman in her 70’s from Sioux County who also had underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Barnes County – 1

Benson County – 33

Burke County – 1

Burleigh County – 29

Cass County – 8

Dickey County – 1

Emmons County – 1

Grand Forks County – 5

LaMoure County – 1

McIntosh County – 1

McKenzie County – 5

Morton County – 11

Mountrail County – 3

Nelson County – 1

Ramsey County – 13

Richland County – 2

Rolette County – 1

Sargent County – 2

Sheridan County – 1

Stark County – 7

Steele County – 1

Stutsman County – 3

Walsh County – 1

Ward County – 4

Wells County – 2

Williams County – 11



BY THE NUMBERS

329,812 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+4,904 total tests from yesterday)

160,470 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,719 unique individuals from yesterday)

153,537 – Total Negative (+1,571 unique individuals from yesterday)

6,933 – Total Positive (+149 unique individuals from yesterday)

After investigation it was found that a case from Burleigh County was from out of state.

3.0% – Daily Positivity Rate**

389 – Total Hospitalized (+10 individual from yesterday)

51 – Currently Hospitalized (+5 individuals from yesterday)

5,715 – Total Recovered (+125 individuals from yesterday)

107 – Total Deaths*** (+2 individual from yesterday)