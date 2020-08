Construction knocks out power to over 300 in Fargo

FARGO, ND – Contractors doing construction work behind the Fargo-Cass County Public Health building at 1240 25th St. S struck and damaged an underground power line just before 10 a.m. Wed., knocking out power to about 350 Xcel Energy customers.

The outage caused a loud noise that could be heard throughout the neighborhood.

Xcel North Dakota Principal Manager Mark Nisbet said electricity was temporarily out for about 350 customers.