Moorhead Breaks Ground On New Vanné Building Complex

The project is expected to be done next summer.

MOORHEAD MINN. — The ground is being broken at a new building complex in Moorhead.

Vanné located on 1st Avenue North is a five story building that includes main level commercial space, underground parking, and housing units on the upper floors.

The new complex is expected to be a place for retail, office space, and restaurants.

The building will also have 33 apartment units.

“It’s projects like this and future collaborations we hope to see that are going to transform our downtown and bring our people together,” Moorhead Mayor Johnathan Judd said.