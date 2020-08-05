South Dakota Governor’s Ad Invites Business Owners to Cross the Border

Gov. Kristi Noem says, "Because our state celebrates freedom like none other, especially for anyone running a company.

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota’s Governor Kristi Noem uses COVID-19 restrictions to lure Minnesota businesses to cross the border.

Noem says, “Because our state celebrates freedom like none other, especially for anyone running a company. When it comes to supporting growth and eliminating government heavy-handed interference, South Dakota means business.”

In an online ad, Governor Noem tells business owners to come “grow their company” in South Dakota.

The republican governor says that Minnesota’s COVID-19 related restrictions, including a mandate to wear face coverings in public buildings, has created an opportunity for her state.

Governor Walz closed bars and restaurants in Minnesota in March.

Noem says, “In South Dakota, we trust our people; we respect their rights; we won’t shut them down.”

To see the full ad, click here.