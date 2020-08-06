Fargo’s Main Avenue reconstruction making progress

FARGO, N.D. — The Main Avenue Makeover project continues to make progress in Fargo.

Crews are now working between west of the 10th Street South underpass to 8th Street South.

They are creating sidewalks, putting in retaining walls and completing landscaping.

Pedestrians can currently walk alongside the south side of Main Avenue.

Pedestrian access will flip to the north side next week, as crews begin working on the south side.

Broadway to 8th Street South is fully open.

“We still just ask you, as far as a detour; I know it’s tempting to come up through 10th Street, but still use the detour route on the south side using 1st Avenue, because you still can’t get all the way through on Main Avenue,” said Jared Heller with Dakota Underground Co.

This phase of construction should begin wrapping up within the next couple of weeks.