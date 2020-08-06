Twist To Close For 30 Days Due To Liquor License Violation

FARGO, N.D. — A downtown Fargo bar and restaurant is closing for awhile. It’s not due to COVID-19 but rather a second liquor license violation.

The sale of food at Twist only came in at 48% and not the 50% required by it’s license.

The city-imposed a 30-day suspension.

The operators announcing on Facebook that they will close Twist on Saturday night and reopen on Tuesday, September 8.

They also plan on introducing a new food menu when they reopen to get those sales where they need to be.

They wrote: “we got through it in March and April, we can get through it again!”