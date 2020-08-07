City of Fargo announces three finalists for Police Chief

FARGO, N.D.–The City of Fargo has announced three finalists for Fargo Police Chief.

John Franklin, Stacy Kelly and David Zibolski will interview in-person for the position on August 20. The interviews will be broadcast live.

Following the interviews, The Police Chief Selection Committee will recommend a candidate to the City Commission.

John Franklin has worked in law enforcement for more than 30 years. He began his career with the Chicago Police Department and worked with several units within the department. Franklin then became an adjunct professor of criminal justice before being hired as the Chief of Police in Illinois and then in Arkansas.

Stacy Kelly currently works as a strategic project manager in Arizona where he assists police departments establish body-worn camera and TASER programs. Kelly previously served as assistant chief of police for the Newport News Police Department in Virginia. Kelly is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the Senior Management Institute for Police.

David Zibolski has served as the chief of police in Beloit, Wisconsin since 2015. Zibolski began his career with the Milwaukee Police Department where he served 27 years. Zibolski has held several patrol, investigative and specialty unit commands throughout his police career.

John Franklin, Stacy Kelly and David Zibolski were narrowed down from 26 candidates over the last few weeks.