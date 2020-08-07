Fargo Blues Festival Plays On With New COVID-19 Rules

Saturday's lineup of performances starts at noon and tickets can be purchased on site.

FARGO, N.D. — “The blues fest is a wonderful event this is our 25th annual and the blues just reach everyone that loves music,” Kristi Bredell said.

The stage is being set up with rain coverings for the Blues Festival at the Newman Outdoor Field.

The two day celebration is the first major music fest in the Fargo-Moorhead area since COVID-19 hit the region.

“We just kind of wanted to show that an event like this can still happen and still respect what’s going on with the pandemic,” Bredell said.

Organizers have set up hand sanitizing stations and spaced out seating.

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney supports the festival and says it wouldn’t have been possible without virus numbers in the city dropping and increased testing and contact tracing.

“We work closely with the health department and follow all the recommendations so that’s why I think the mayor has confidence in us,” Bredell said.

There are 12 bands planning throughout the showing, with a variety of food vendors.

Organizers say they wanted to plan out a celebrations that’s fun for everyone but also safe.

“You don’t want to miss this opportunity to come on out here. It’s comfortable weather, it’s not hot, we like a little overcast skies to keep us comfortable so I would recommend for everyone to come on out, it’s a family event so come out and enjoy yourself,” Bredell said.