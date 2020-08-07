Melinda’s Garden Moment: Get Your Garden Buzzing

Pollinators are rapidly disappearing from our ecosystem and they do so much to keep our outdoors vibrant

They are rapidly disappearing from our ecosystem and they do so much to keep our outdoors vibrant.

Now you can help this morning.

Keep pollinators happy and healthy by planting just a few things in your garden. Melinda Myers tells us what works best in this week’s Garden Moment.

Give nature and your garden a helping hand this season by creating a pollinator-friendly landscape.

Honeybees, native bees, beetles, flies and hummingbirds are just a few of the pollinators we depend upon for much of our food, medicine and next year’s plants for the garden.

Grow a variety of plants with various shapes, colors and bloom times. You’ll enjoy the season-long floral display and so will the pollinators.

Use native plants suited to the growing conditions whenever possible. You’ll attract more pollinators and provide food for many of their offspring.

Allow perennials to stand for winter. They provide food for birds and winter homes for many of our beneficial insects.

Leave bare spots for ground bees and a layer of fallen leaves that also provide shelter for many pollinators.

And skip the pesticides that can harm the pollinators you are trying to attract.