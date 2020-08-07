ND students among nation’s top performers on GEDs

North Dakota was second behind Wyoming.

BISMARCK, N.D.–State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announced North Dakota finished second in the nation for GED test-takers who earned a diploma in the last 12 months.

From July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020, 498 North Dakota students completed the GED tests. Of those, 439 or 88 percent of students got passing grades.

The GED test requires students to pass exams in reading and language arts, mathematics, science and social studies. The exam scores range from 100 to 200, with a score of 145 needed to pass.

Baesler said, “Students who earn a GED improve their prospects for landing a good-paying job, embarking on a technical career, or for success in college if they choose to attend. I congratulate these students, and the staff in our Adult Learning Centers across the state, who helped our students reach this important milestone.”

