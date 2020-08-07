The City Of Fargo Names Three Finalist To Replace Former Police Chief David Todd

Fargo has recently faced civil unrest and investigations within its police force.

The department has three people in line to replace former Chief David Todd.

John Franklin has worked in law enforcement in Chicago and Arkansas for over 30 years.

According to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette, Franklin was asked to resign from the Jacksonville, Arkansas Police Department in October. An email obtained by the newspaper says he had multiple complaints against him including homophobic and sexist commentary, and a toxic work environment.

Stacy Kelly works in Scottsdale, Arizona, assisting police in establishing body-worn camera and taser programs.

David Zibolski serves as chief of police in Beh-loit, Wisconsin.

The three will interview in-person for the position on August 20th.

Those interviews will be broadcasted and livestreamed on The City of Fargo’s public access channel and social media.