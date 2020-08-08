Parent and Family Resource Centers Helps Families Dealing With Changes From COVID-19

The classes are being offered online

FARGO, N.D. — The Parenting and Family Resource Center is a new way for families having trouble with COVID-19 to get help.

The center provides educational programs for parents with kids of all ages to help families succeed.

The center is a part of the NDSU Extension program in Fargo..

Staff say the services being provided are heavily needed to help adjust to the new changes for the upcoming school year.

“So it is a great resource just for parents and families especially during this time because we are all under a lot of stress and I think parents know that other parents are feeling the same way and are not alone,” Parent Educator For The Parenting Resource Center Jeanne Erickson said.

