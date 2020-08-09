Everlasting Hope Walks To Raise Awareness About Infertility

The group will be walking at the state capital in Bismarck in September

FARGO, N.D. — The organization Everlasting Hope is walking to raise awareness about infertility.

The group ran its first 1k Walk Of Hope in Fargo’s Lindenwood Park.

Organizers say one in eight people are affected by infertility.

The group also provides financial support to qualifying uninsured people living in North Dakota and South Dakota.

They hope this walk can help encourage others to not feel alone with their condition.

“We are here for you, if you know someone going through it, just reach out to them, offer them a kind word, a little hug and that you’re not alone and we are here to support you in a variety of ways at Everlasting Hope,” Everlasting Hope Founder Tara Brandner said.