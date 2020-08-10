City of West Fargo cancels West Fest parade, street dance and family fun night

WEST FARGO, N.D.–The City of West Fargo has canceled the West Fest parade, street dance and family fun night due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City Commission met on August 3 and recommended certain events be cancelled, but overall approved the West Fest celebration.

The approved events include the annual softball tournament, West Fest fun run, craft shop, kid-friendly concert and more. In addition, community organizers are encouraged to submit their events to possibly be added to the schedule.

The West Fest schedule will be updated as events are approved.