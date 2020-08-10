Grand Forks COVID-19 walk-up testing event to be held August 14th

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–Grand Forks Public Health will be hosting a walk-up COVID-19 testing event on Friday at the University of North Dakota.

Testing begins at 10 a.m., but the first hour of the event will be designated for Grand Forks Public Schools faculty and staff. Testing from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. will be open to the general public.

Anyone ages 5 and up can be tested, but registration is required prior to the event and masks must be worn.

Grand Forks Public Health says the event is meant to “increase surveillance of COVID-19 in the community.”

The North Dakota Department of Health and the North Dakota National Guard will assist with the event.