United Way of Cass-Clay helps prepare students for new school year

With the way COVID-19 has ravaged the economy, parents are having to make tougher choices about what their children actually need.

FARGO, N.D. – As the school year inches ever closer, parents are starting to think about all the different supplies needed.

“Many families have to choose between whether they are going to pay rent or buy food, and so there is a lot of uncertainty this year,” said Kristi Huber, the President and CEO of United Way of Cass-Clay.

That’s why the United Way of Cass-Clay is stepping in to help.

“We know that there is so much uncertainty when children start school, and we know that this year, there is a lot of uncertainty. Making sure that their children have these important tools, is incredibly important,” said Huber.

The annual backpack school supply drive they hold reached the goal of collecting 6,000 backpacks filled with school supplies for children across Cass and Clay counties, whether school is remote, or in person this year.

The success of the drive wouldn’t have been possible without the school districts or RDO Trucking.

Due to the coronavirus, United Way has had to change their traditional backpack distribution that happens at the Fargodome, instead choosing to let the school districts distribute them.

“One of the things we want to do is to make sure that we can prepare children to succeed, and making sure that all children have the tools to start school, no matter where they are at,” said Huber.

RDO Trucking stepped up to the plate, helping deliver the backpacks to schools across the counties.

“When we sent out the e-mail to get volunteers in the store, it was ten seconds and we had plenty of drivers ready to come out and be part of it,” said Nick Nelson, the General Manager at the RDO Truck Center.

They chose to volunteer because they know that having a new backpack, and having school supplies is important to developing confidence in children early into the school year.

“Nothing better then being on your first day of school, and being proud of your backpack and you have all your school supplies and you’re ready to learn,” said Nelson.

You can find out where to get a backpack by clicking this link.