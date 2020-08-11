Addie’s Royal Cupcake Stand Hosts 8th Annual Fundraiser

KVRR's very own Raya Quttaineh took part in the event.

FARGO, N.D.- KVRR Reporter/Anchor Raya Quttaineh was one of many Disney princesses and villains that lined up across the parking lot at Probstfield in Moorhead to greet people.

She was Disney Princess Elena of Avalor.

Due to COVID-19, the fundraiser this year was a drive thru event.

They had two thousand cupcakes to sell with the proceeds going to the Sunshine Foundation to help make a sick child’s dream come true.

“Addie got a dream come true and we got to experience that so, to be able to do that for other people, it’s really exciting because we understand, we know what it feels like, and we know the happiness that it brings to people,” said Addie’s mom and the organizer Marissa Loerzel.

This year’s recipient is 4-year old Alaya Ness from Two Harbors, Minnesota.