All Potato Bowl USA activities canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The activities were scheduled for September 29 through October 3.

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–The Potato Bowl USA Committee has announced that all Potato Bowl activities have been canceled, including the 55th Annual Potato Bowl between the UND Fight Hawks and the SDSU Jackrabbits.

The activities were scheduled for September 29 through October 3, and included events such as the Simplot French Fry Feed, Thomsen Homes Kid’s Zone and the KEM Shrine Potato Bowl Parade.

Committee chairman Todd Phelps said, “With COVID-19 still a threat and the suspension of the University of North Dakota fall football season, this was inevitable. The committee will now look forward to, and begin planning for the next Potato Bowl community event in the fall of 2021.”

A full list of canceled events can be found here.