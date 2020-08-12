Fargo School Board Begins Process To Rename Woodrow Wilson High School

There is also a call to rename the former Agassiz Middle School due to Louis Agassiz's racist beliefs.

FARGO, N.D- “Wilson’s racist thinking and policies make him an inappropriate namesake for a school,” says Community Advocate Jim Shaw.

Community members come together to call for change.

One that starts with the smallest actions.

“Today, I’m asking you to remove the name of Woodrow Wilson from one of Fargo’s Public High Schools,” Shaw adds.

The discussion to change the name of Woodrow Wilson High School was chaotic and unclear.

“I don’t think anybody is clear on what the amendment is. This is getting kind of messy and dicey. The result of the vote might not showcase exactly what we’re trying to do here this evening,” said the President Fargo School Board Rebecca Knutson.

After a couple of failed motions, including one to immediately remove the name, the school board was scrambling to come up with possible solutions on what to do.

Members of the board say they all want the same goal, but add that there needs to be a process to get there.

“No one here is defending the name. What is the value add of dropping the name effective today, versus suggesting that the name will no longer be used past the end of the school year or a certain point,” said Fargo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi.

What was the board’s final conclusion?

“To immediately begin a process to examine renaming Woodrow Wilson High School,” Fargo School Board Member Seth Holden said.

It got unanimous approval.