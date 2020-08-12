GF Schools & UND describe changes in the classroom due to Covid-19

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The Grand Forks school district and the University of North Dakota share changes to their campuses in the upcoming school year.

Students in Kindergarten through ninth grade will go back to school August 31. Tenth through 12th graders return September 1.

Superintendent Dr. Terry Brenner says nearly one fifth of students will have distance learning. The rest will get face-to-face instruction.

UND expects students to get tested for Covid-19 before coming to campus or shortly after coming back to Grand Forks, but it’s not required.

There’s also changes to dorm life.

“The only on-campus living for the dormitories will be single-person rooms. And, so, by doing that, we will keep a safe physical distance,” UND President Dr. Andy Armacost said.

Mayor Brandon Bochenski says masks are an effective way to fight the spread of asymptomatic carriers.

He will not make a mandate because he believes it is tough to enforce and he trusts people to make the right decision.

Click here to watch the full press conference with Mayor Bochenski, Superintendent Brenner and President Armacost.