Man crashes into Moorhead garage after suffering medical episode

MOORHEAD, Minn.–A man was taken to a local hospital after crashing into a garage at an apartment complex on Tuesday.

Moorhead Police say 61-year-old Juan Manuel Alanis was moving his vehicle when he appeared to have a medical episode that caused him to lose control of his vehicle.

Alanis drove into the side of a garage and damaged another vehicle.

First responders noted that Alanis was conscious and alert and had not been injured during the crash. Alanis was transported to Sanford Hospital for his medical condition.

Police say no criminal charges will be filed.