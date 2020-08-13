UPDATE: Fargo Police identify fatal crash victim

UPDATE: Fargo Police have identified the individuals involved in Wednesday’s fatal crash.

Police say 30-year-old George Cantu of Fargo was driving the vehicle traveling west on 11 Avenue North when the vehicle left the road and struck a tree.

Cantu was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger, identified as 28-year-old Summer Lone Dog of Fargo, was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

After an investigation, police have confirmed that speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

FARGO, N.D. – A male was killed and a woman was injured when their car crashed in the 400 block of 11th Avenue North in Fargo. The crash was reported just after 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Police spokeswoman Jessica Schindeldecker says the car was traveling west on 11th Avenue, left the roadway, struck a tree on the boulevard, and ended up in the yard of a home. There was significant damage to the car and a fence in the yard.

The woman was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Schindeldecker says at the time, the relationship between the two and who was driving is not known.

Police were on scene for some time, doing a reconstruction of the crash.