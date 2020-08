Police Look For Suspect In Beating Behind Bismarck Tavern in Downtown Fargo

Timothy Burg

FARGO, N.D. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man involved in a fight that seriously injured a man in downtown Fargo.

Police say 43-year-old Timothy Burg was involved in an altercation behind the Bismarck Tavern on August 7th.

Burg suffered serious injuries and remains in a Fargo hospital.

Anyone with information on who is responsible for the beating is asked to call Fargo police.