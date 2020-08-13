Semi fire on the side of the road in Stearns County

STEARNS COUNTY, MN — On Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10:53 pm, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a semi-tractor on fire on County Road 75 north of 240th Street in St. Augusta.

The fire was reported by a passerby.

Deputies arrived and found a 2016 red Freightliner semi-tractor on fire and fully engulfed.

The Freightliner was parked on the shoulder of the roadway and did not have a trailer.

Deputies were unable to locate anyone in the area other than the caller.

St. Augusta Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted and responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and State Fire Marshal’s Office.