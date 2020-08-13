United Way hands out backpacks, school supplies to families in need

6,040 backpacks filled with school supplies will be distributed to students and families

WEST FARGO, N.D. — United Way of Cass-Clay continues to hand out backpacks and school supplies to families in need.

As part of its School Supply Drive, the organization has collected over 6,000 backpacks filled with supplies donated by the community.

Seven hundred backpacks were available for pickup at Aurora Elementary in West Fargo Thursday morning.

It was the third of nine distribution events to be held across the metro in partnership with Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead Public Schools.

Families were able to pick up the backpacks while remaining safely in their vehicles.

“We knew that no matter how students went back to school this fall, they still need those resources. They still need those supplies to learn and to feel prepared, whether it’s sitting in a virtual classroom or as they’re embarking on entering their school,” said United Way Community Engagement Director Tiffany McShane.

For details on upcoming distribution events, click here.