Wiener Watch: Where You Can Catch The Wienermobile In FM Metro

Iconic Rolling Hot Dog Appearing Across The Metro

Perhaps the most iconic giant food items is rolling its way through the Metro right now.

Imagine my delight when I was driving through downtown Moorhead and unexpectedly ran across the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile at the Moorhead Dairy Queen.

Of course I had to stop and see it. They even parked the wiener on wheels next to the big Dilly Bar statue. Sounds like a good summer lunch.

But if you missed out and want to check out the big-bunned beauty yourself, the Wienermobile is sticking around for a few days.

This Thursday and next Thursday, August 20th, they’re hot dogging it over to Fair Food Thursdays at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds.

Friday morning, it’ll be at the appropriately named HotDog! Pet Salon on Center Avenue in Moorhead from 10:30 to noon.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday you can find it at the Fargo Food Truck Festival at the North Dakota Horse Park. Even thought it’s not a truck that sells food. It’s just one that looks like food.

And finally, next Wednesday August 19th the Frank-en-car will be at Sickies Bike Night. Now you can plan accordingly.

Maybe some Oscar Mayer groupies will follow it to all these places.