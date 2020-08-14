Fargo Cass Public Health to Host Six Days of COVID-19 Testing at NDSU

The event is next week, but times and exact days for the event have not yet been released.

FARGO, N.D. — Faculty, staff, students and anybody in the North Dakota University System will be able to get tested.

They have called the National Guard and nurses to help with the event.

Fargo Cass Public Health says this was not their idea, but rather a directive from Governor Doug Burgum.

“We had the most cases right away, and we’ve been at this effort since the middle of March. It’s been kind of a difficult transition to have the rest of the state join in late and then someone at the state level tries to change processes that have been working here for a long time,” says Desi Fleming, the Director at Public Cass Public Health.

Tmes and exact days for the event have not yet been released.