Fargo Police launch tip411 mobile app for customized crime fighting

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Police Department has launched a new app to help the community receive alerts and connect with the department more efficiently.

The app, called tip411, allows users to submit anonymous tips for law enforcement to respond to in real time. The app reportedly removes all identifying information so there is no way to identify who sent the tip.

Community members without access to the app can send anonymous tips as well by sending a text using the keyword FARGOPD to 847411.

Deputy Chief Joe Anderson of the Investigations Division said, “Our mission is to reduce crime and the fear of crime through outstanding police services in partnership with the community. Tip411 will be a great help to us and we believe the addition of this new app will allow us to have an even deeper crime-fighting partnership with our residents.”

Tip411 is available for download for free on Apple and Google devices.