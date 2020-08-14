Minnesota Department Of Agriculture Gives Out Thousands In Grants For Meat Processing Plants

DETROIT LAKES, MINN. –The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is giving out thousands in grant money to meat processing plants across the state.

Those receiving the money include businesses in Pelican Rapids, Perham, Barnesville and New York Mills.

The grant gives producers up to five thousand dollars to offset the costs of adding coolers, refrigeration units, slaughter and processing equipment.

The department gave over two hundred thousand dollars to over 45 livestock processing plants and producers to help them increase capacity.