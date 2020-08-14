Xcel Power Crews Work Around Fargo To Restore Power

Large amounts of standing water slows down the process as crews have to navigate safely.

FARGO,N.D. — Flooded roads and dozens of businesses being left in dark have Xcel Energy crews busy.

Including 19 Street North near the Fargodome.

“Lighting and that storm coming through, kind of what we saw is about seven to eight thousand customers out,” Account Manager For Xcel Energy Shawn Paschke said.

Multiple downed power lines were caused by either fallen or heavily damaged trees from winds up to 61 miles per hour.

“Right off of Broadway we actually had a tree that actually cut across the road and took out a couple servers off houses,” Paschke said.

He says large amounts of standing water slows down the process as crews have to navigate safely.

“We definitely push safety, we want the crews to be safe out there working, you wanna look at well if it’s downpouring they will do what they can but definitely it puts a damper on things,” Paschke said.

Crew have been to restore power to nearly all areas of town but Paschke says to call them if there are still issues.

“Give us a call on our 800 number, if there is a line down on the road, I would say the first choice is call 911 make sure they block that road off for safety reasons,”Paschke said.

Contact For Xcel