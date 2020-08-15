UND Reminds Students Of Changes When Coming Back To Campus

University President Andy Armacost is recommending students to get tested before coming back to school.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The University Of North Dakota is reminding students of the changes they can expect with going back to school in person.

University President Andy Armacost is recommending students to get tested before coming back to school.

He says the state has multiple testing sites as well some that will be provided by the campus.

Armacost says students who get COVID-19 will be required to quarantine as well as any close contacts for at least 14 days.

The University already has all on-campus dorms changed to single person rooms.

“This is temporary we will get through this together, this will not be forever, but we need to bind together to make sure in the near term we are doing the things that keep us all safe we are one UND let’s do this,” Armacost said.

Students go back to class on August 24th.