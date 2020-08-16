Fargo Food Truck Festival wraps up

19 vendors participated in this year's event

FARGO, N.D. — After three days of fair food and drinks, the Fargo Food Truck Festival at the North Dakota Horse Park has wrapped up.

This year’s event was unique for more reasons than one.

For the first time ever, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made a stop at the festival.

Certain safety protocols were in place all weekend, including limited seating and regular sanitization of common areas.

Festival founder Mike Schmitz says this was a great way to support local vendors, many of whom have missed out on dozens of events amid the pandemic.

He explained, “We normally do one food truck festival in the summer; this year we did three variations, so we’ve been able to do it safe and bring Fargo-Moorhead an event they deserve, and these vendors an opportunity to make a living.”

Schmitz adds that business was slow on Friday because of the storms, but gradually picked back up as the weekend came to a close.