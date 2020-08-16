Juveniles Escape Detention Center In Moorhead Lead Officers On Fast Chase
MOORHEAD, Minn. — Two juveniles escape from the Northwest Regional Juvenile Detention Facility in Moorhead and lead officers on a chase in a Clay County Fleet vehicle.
It all started around 2:30 Sunday afternoon.
Moorhead police tried to stop them but they fled.
A deputy pursued the vehicle on I-94 at speeds up to 100 miles per hour.
A Barnesville officer used stop sticks but the driver just got out and fled into town.
The officer used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle.
Both subjects were caught and returned to the juvenile center.
Names are not being released due to their ages.