Juveniles Escape Detention Center In Moorhead Lead Officers On Fast Chase

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Two juveniles escape from the Northwest Regional Juvenile Detention Facility in Moorhead and lead officers on a chase in a Clay County Fleet vehicle.

It all started around 2:30 Sunday afternoon.

Moorhead police tried to stop them but they fled.

A deputy pursued the vehicle on I-94 at speeds up to 100 miles per hour.

A Barnesville officer used stop sticks but the driver just got out and fled into town.

The officer used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle.

Both subjects were caught and returned to the juvenile center.

Names are not being released due to their ages.