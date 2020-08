Two People Killed in Motorcycle-Car Crash In North Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — Two people are dead after a crash in north Fargo late Saturday night.

Police say a car and motorcycle collided in the 700 block of 14th Street North after 10 o’clock.

The details about the crash are very limited including who is involved.

In a Facebook post, the department says “no further information will be released this weekend.”