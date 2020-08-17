Amarok Tattoo warns community of imposter tattoo artist

Amarok Tattoo asks anyone with information on the man to message them.

FARGO, N.D.–Amarok Tattoo says a man tattooing from his house has been posing as an Amarok employee.

The tattoo studio released a PSA warning the community about the man.

According to the PSA, the man claims he is working from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but otherwise would be working at the studio.

Amarok Tattoo said, “This person is not affiliated with us, we are open, and we would never condone getting a procedure that involves the handling of blood and bodily fluids outside of a licensed facility.”

The full PSA is below:

PSA Announcement: It has been brought to our attention there’s a man in the FM Area tattooing from his house and telling people he’s licensed through Amarok Tattoo and he’s ‘only working from home right now because of COVID, otherwise he’d be at the shop’. This person is NOT affiliated with us, we are open, and we would never condone getting a procedure that involves the handling of blood and bodily fluid outside of a licensed facility. This person is saying and doing whatever it takes to get your money, while putting your health at risk. We would never condone this. If anyone has any information or leads on who this person is, please comment below or send us a message. Again, we are NOT affiliated with this person! Thank you!