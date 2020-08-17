Free Haircuts, Shampoos for Kids Going Back to School

The Salvation Army teamed up with Josef's School of Hair Design for the annual event

FARGO, N.D. — The 11th year of The Salvation Army’s Cuts for Kids event sees fewer people due to COVID-19.

Capt. Jeanette Jensen with The Salvation Army, says, “Here in our Cuts for Kids event, there’s a lot that’s different. We’re now battling a global pandemic.”

The event that saw roughly 125 children get free haircuts had more precautions this time around but students at Josef’s haven’t let that stop them.

Children and parents had their temperatures checked and each stylist’s chair and utensils were sanitized before each cut.

Knowing that this may be one of the few times many children will go to a salon due to the pandemic, they aim to make this time special.

Josef’s instructor Meagan Dahl-Wagner says, “We really wanted to keep this event because it makes our children feel so special, and even if it is just for 30 minutes, it’s our students’ job to make sure they feel great for that thirty minutes.”

The Salvation Army gave the kids face masks made by volunteers so that they can both look great and stay safe.