Two People Killed in Motorcycle-Car Crash In North Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — Two people are dead after a crash in north Fargo late Saturday night.

Police say 22-year-old Henry Kulor was traveling south on 14th Street North when he ran a stop sign and struck a motorcycle.

After striking the motorcycle, Kulor’s vehicle struck a utility pole before coming to a stop.

The driver of the motorcycle, 22-year-old Pierce James Kvien of Roseau, died at the scene.

Kulor’s passenger, 25-year-old Wein Zelee of Fargo had to be extricated from the vehicle. Zelee was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Kulor has been arrested for DUI and two counts of manslaughter.