Week-long COVID-19 testing event open to NDSU students and staff

The event is not open to the public.
Kendra Johnson,
FARGO, N.D.–North Dakota State University will be host to a week-long COVID-19 testing event for current students, faculty and staff.

The event begins on Tuesday and runs through Sunday. Testing will take place from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

The event will also be open to current area K-12 teachers and staff.

Drive-up and walk-up testing will take place in the west parking lot of the Fargodome.

Anyone interested in getting tested is encouraged to pre-register for the event. Registration can be found here.

Fargo Cass Public Health says the nasal swab will be used and testing takes approximately 15 minutes.

 

 

 

