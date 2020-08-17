Week-long COVID-19 testing event open to NDSU students and staff
The event is not open to the public.
FARGO, N.D.–North Dakota State University will be host to a week-long COVID-19 testing event for current students, faculty and staff.
The event begins on Tuesday and runs through Sunday. Testing will take place from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.
The event will also be open to current area K-12 teachers and staff.
Drive-up and walk-up testing will take place in the west parking lot of the Fargodome.
Anyone interested in getting tested is encouraged to pre-register for the event. Registration can be found here.
Fargo Cass Public Health says the nasal swab will be used and testing takes approximately 15 minutes.