Fargo movie theatres to reopen August 21

FARGO, N.D.–After closing their doors in March, the Marcus Theatres in Fargo are finally reopening.

Both West Acres Cinema and Century Cinema will be welcoming movie goers back on Friday, August 21.

According to Marcus Theatres’ reopening guidelines, face masks will be required except when guests are eating or drinking, and groups that reserve seats are allowed to sit together, but capacity is limited and two empty seats will be left between all groups.

Anyone who purchased tickets with cash prior to the theatres closing can visit the theatre when it reopens and receive a cash refund or contact ask@marcustheatres.com to receive a Marcus eGift card. Anyone who purchased tickets with a credit card, gift card or other non-cash payment should have received a refund automatically.

Safari Cinema in Moorhead has not announced a reopening date yet.