Moorhead’s Haunted Corn Maze won’t scare people this year

MOORHEAD, Minn – A 20-year tradition of fright is taking this year off due to coronavirus concerns.

Operators of the Haunted Corn Maze in Moorhead say the safest decision this year would be to not open to the public this fall.

After reviewing the guidelines they figured that they didn’t have a way to safely and honestly adhere with recommendations.

One of the big factors behind the decision was seeing what is happening at schools that are already opening in the south.

“Down South there was 1,200 cases that were quarantined you know so it’s… I don’t want that to happen with school opening here. I didn’t want that to happen here, not on our count,” Haunted Corn Maze Owner Debra Livdahl said.

As of right now the family is focusing on their farm and looking forward to reopening the haunted corn maze next fall.