Mosquitoes in Grand Forks test positive for West Nile

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The City of Grand Forks announces a group of mosquitoes in Grand Forks test have West Nile Virus.

The mosquito most common for transmitting the virus is most active just before sundown to the early morning hours.

The cities of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks are urging people to take extra precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes. To reduce the risk of getting West Nile, use bug repellent with DEET, wear long pants and sleeves while outside and get rid of standing water around homes.

For more information on the West Nile Virus and Grand Forks Mosquito Control, click here.