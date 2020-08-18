Shots Fired & Pursuit In Breckenridge, Police Asking For Video

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. — Police in Breckenridge are asking for surveillance footage from people along Tower Way, Siemers Court or Main Street after a shooting and pursuit.

It happened between 3 and 3:30 Tuesday morning.

A house was hit multiple times by gunfire.

They tried to stop an SUV in the area but the driver fled into Wahpeton and got away.

Officers later found the vehicle abandoned with a weapon inside and no sign of the suspect.

The SUV had been reported stolen.

If you have information on this case, contact Breckenridge Police at 218-643-5506.