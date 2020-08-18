Three arrested during attempted burglary in Casselton Tuesday

1/3 Allison Nelson

2/3 Ryan S. Wentz

3/3 Matthew Logan

CASSELTON, N.D.–Three people were arrested Tuesday morning after a burglary attempt in an industrial area in Casselton.

A Cass County Sheriff’s deputy says two men were attempting to break into a storage unit in the 1700 block of Heartland Avenue at approximately 3:20 a.m.

The men fled on foot when they saw the deputy.

Additional deputies responded and located a vehicle inside a different storage unit. Twenty-year-old Allison Nelson of Valley City was in the driver’s seat and was arrested for conspiracy to commit burglary, ingesting a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

Shortly after 5 a.m., a drone was used to locate the two men that fled.

Thirty-five-year-old Ryan S. Wentz of Fargo was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary and one count of conspiracy to commit burglary.

The second man, 30-year-old Matthew L. Logan of Fargo was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.