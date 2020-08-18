Wentz Offers Guidance to Lance on NFL Decision

Wentz has close relationship with Bison QB

FARGO, N.D. — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz knows a thing or two about being a first round draft pick. Wentz remains the highest player ever drafted at the FCS level going number two overall in 2016.

His successor, Easton Stick, is with the Los Angeles Chargers. Now it’s time for the next Bison QB to decide his future..

Trey Lance’s accolades speak for themselves and its earned him a first round draft grade. As a redshirt freshman, QB1 was named the Walter Payton award winner as the top offensive player in the FCS, Jerry Rice award winner for top freshman, the first freshman to be Missouri Valley Football Conference Player of the Year and a first team All-American.

Wentz does not know what Lance will decide, but offered to provide guidance along the way.

“I know Trey. I know Trey pretty well so I’ll get a chance to talk to him soon about what the situation is,” Wentz said. “We’ve talked along the way as well so its not a position I’d want to be in. I know that. I know those kids. They want to play. They want to play so badly and I don’t know what the right answer is. I don’t envy those kids in that position. It’s not a fun one by any means. Hopefully they can get some things sorted out for sure.”

Head coach Matt Entz says he had conversations with Lance and did not express wanting to leave, however, if that ends up being the choice, the support is there..

“I’m here to help him. I’m going to be supportive as I can,” Entz said. “Of course I’d love to see him come back. Improve his skill set. Develop his game but at the same time, he needs to do what’s best for him and his family.”

“Whatever he chooses to decide, I’m supporting him 100 percent,” receiver and roommate of Lance’s, Phoenix Sproles said. “Whether he stays, great. Whether he leaves, great. He’s a tremendous player. My best friend so I’m going to be happy for him regardless. Obviously, I’d love for him to come back if he does choose to leave. I’d love to play with him one more time but then again if he chooses to go professional, you can’t be mad at him.”

Offensive Lineman Dillion Radunz will also be faced with the same decision as a projected high selection.